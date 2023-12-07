Should you bet on Mikhail Sergachev to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

  • In two of 27 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Sergachev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:50 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

