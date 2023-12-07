Lightning vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (13-12) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-125)
|Lightning (+105)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Betting Insights
- This season the Lightning have been an underdog 13 times, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Lightning.
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 14 of 27 games this season.
Lightning vs Predators Additional Info
|Predators vs Lightning Prediction
|Predators vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Lightning Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|79 (13th)
|Goals
|90 (3rd)
|80 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|94 (31st)
|19 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (1st)
|20 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (8th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay owns a 6-4-0 line against the spread while going 5-4-1 straight up over its past 10 games.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, Lightning's game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 0.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Lightning have the NHL's third-best scoring offense (90 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Lightning have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 94 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.
- Their -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.