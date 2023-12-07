Fulton County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Weber School at Galloway School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 1A - Region 6B

1A - Region 6B How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlanta International School at Atlanta Jewish Academy