Will Darren Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 7?
Should you wager on Darren Raddysh to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- Raddysh is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Raddysh has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|16:49
|Home
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
