Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Clayton County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle's Landing High School at Elite Scholars Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.