When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Anthony Cirelli light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:47 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:56 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:30 Home W 5-4 OT 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 5:52 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

