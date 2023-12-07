The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

