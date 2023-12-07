Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 7?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In four of 20 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Barre-Boulet averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:32
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.