Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Hedman in that upcoming Lightning-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 23:56 on the ice per game.

Hedman has a goal in five games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 17 of 26 games this season, Hedman has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hedman has an assist in 16 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Hedman hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 26 Games 4 25 Points 3 5 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

