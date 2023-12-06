The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Okongwu, in his most recent action, had five points in a 132-121 loss to the Bucks.

Now let's examine Okongwu's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.8 8.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 16.8 16.1 PR -- 15.4 14.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

Okongwu's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.7 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Nets give up 114 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Nets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.8 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 25 12 10 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.