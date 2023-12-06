The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) are favored at home (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Wednesday begins at 7:00 PM ET from Amalie Arena on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Penguins Betting Trends

In 14 of 26 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Lightning are 5-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Penguins have claimed an upset victory in six of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay is 5-5 (winning 50.0% of the time).

Pittsburgh is 1-2 when it is underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 3.40 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.40 3.20 11 32.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.20 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.20 2.40 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-5 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

