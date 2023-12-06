The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) on Wednesday, with the Lightning coming off a win and the Penguins off a defeat.

You can turn on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to watch as the Lightning and the Penguins meet.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Penguins Additional Info

Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning Penguins 4-2 PIT

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 31st in league action.

The Lightning's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 25 16 26 42 32 19 0% Brayden Point 26 12 18 30 10 8 44.3% Steven Stamkos 24 10 15 25 10 3 50.9% Victor Hedman 26 5 20 25 18 5 - Brandon Hagel 26 10 13 23 14 7 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 62 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is fifth in the league.

The Penguins have 73 goals this season (3.0 per game), 18th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players