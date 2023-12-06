The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) and the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) are set to square off on Wednesday at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Trae Young is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, YES

Hawks' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Hawks lost to the Bucks 132-121. With 32 points, Young was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 32 2 12 2 0 5 Dejounte Murray 30 2 3 2 0 4 Saddiq Bey 17 9 1 0 0 4

Hawks Players to Watch

Young puts up 27.1 points, 2.9 boards and 10.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocks.

Dejounte Murray averages 20.4 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fifth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 1.1 assists and 10.1 boards per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Saddiq Bey is putting up 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26.7 2.6 10 1.5 0 3.5 Dejounte Murray 19 3.7 4.7 2.2 0.1 2.1 Clint Capela 11.3 9.6 1.2 0.9 1.9 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.2 3.5 1.7 1.4 0.4 3.3 Saddiq Bey 14 5.9 1.4 1.3 0.1 1.9

