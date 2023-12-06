Wednesday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) and Troy Trojans (0-5) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 84-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 6.

The Bulldogs are coming off of an 85-55 victory over Furman in their last game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Troy Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 84, Troy 61

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win of the season came against the Columbia Lions, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 73-56 neutral-site win on November 20.

The Bulldogs have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 57) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 77) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 130) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 174) on November 6

77-57 on the road over Mercer (No. 268) on November 16

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG%

16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG%

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG% Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Destiny Thomas: 4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%

4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball and are giving up 61.4 per contest to rank 125th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.