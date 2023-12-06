Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Fulton County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School at Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Pope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Cottage School at Riverside Military Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
