De'Andre Hunter's Atlanta Hawks face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 132-121 loss to the Bucks (his previous action) Hunter posted 12 points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Hunter, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 14.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 19.7 20.3 PR -- 18.4 19 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.5 per contest.

Hunter is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hunter's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.7 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 114 points per contest.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nets are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.8 assists per game.

The Nets concede 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 39 25 11 0 2 2 1

