There is high school basketball competition in Cobb County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centennial High School at Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johns Creek High School at Pope High School