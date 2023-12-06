The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

