The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.

The Musketeers average 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.

Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 38.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Delaware is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 235th.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 76.3 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 68 the Musketeers give up.

Delaware is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).

Looking at three-pointers, Xavier fared worse at home last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage when playing on the road.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware put up more points at home (71.5 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed fewer points at home (68 per game) than on the road (73.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Delaware made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center 12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center 12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center 12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center

Delaware Upcoming Schedule