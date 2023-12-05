The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Demond Robinson: 12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1 BLK Terrell Burden: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Simeon Cottle: 15.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

15.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Frankquon Sherman: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Rongie Gordon: 3.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 95th 75 Points Scored 74.4 114th 141st 69 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.8 125th 88th 14.3 Assists 12.7 204th 200th 12 Turnovers 13.3 311th

