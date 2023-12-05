Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 5
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampton High School at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonough High School at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
