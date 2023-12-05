Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haralson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Haralson County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bremen High School at Ridgeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Rossville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
