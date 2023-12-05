Georgia vs. Georgia Tech December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Blue Cain: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|202nd
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|14
|105th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10
|24th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.