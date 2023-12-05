The Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) will play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Deivon Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK RJ Melendez: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Blue Cain: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 69.7 221st 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd 171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.0 133rd 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.8 125th 319th 11.2 Assists 14.0 105th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.0 24th

