The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 87th.

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs give up.

Georgia Tech has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).

At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.

Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

