The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 87th.
  • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.
  • Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 Mississippi State W 67-59 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 Duke W 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alabama A&M - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 Penn State - Madison Square Garden

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.