How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 87th.
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 70.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged on the road (66.6).
- At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.
- Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Duke
|W 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.