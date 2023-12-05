Tuesday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at Stegeman Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Georgia taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no line set.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 73, Georgia Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-2.7)

Georgia (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Both Georgia and Georgia Tech are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of three out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Yellow Jackets' games have gone over.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 71.6 points per game (245th in college basketball) and giving up 70.9 (179th in college basketball).

The 33.1 rebounds per game Georgia averages rank 180th in the country, and are 1.7 fewer than the 34.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Georgia connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 270th in college basketball with 89.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 171st in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Georgia has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (156th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

