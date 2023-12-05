The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-5.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-5.5) 146.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

Georgia Tech has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Yellow Jackets have gone over the point total twice.

