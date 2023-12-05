Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 5
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cobb County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington High School at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Young Americans Christian School at Dominion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allatoona High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Canton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefield Academy at Galloway School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 6B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillgrove High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennesaw Mountain High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
