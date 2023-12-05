Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clayton County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Landmark Christian School at Elite Scholars Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jonesboro, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.