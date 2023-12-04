Evan Engram will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Engram has collected 524 yards on 64 receptions, averaging 47.6 yards per game so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Engram and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Engram vs. the Bengals

Engram vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The 249.6 passing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is ninth in the NFL by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Watch Jaguars vs Bengals on Fubo!

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Engram with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Engram Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Engram has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Engram has 21.8% of his team's target share (82 targets on 377 passing attempts).

He has 524 receiving yards on 82 targets to rank 99th in NFL play with 6.4 yards per target.

Engram, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Engram (three red zone targets) has been targeted 9.4% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.