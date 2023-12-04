Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 123-117 win over the Nuggets (his most recent game) Sabonis posted 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Sabonis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.6 19.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.0 Assists 6.5 6.9 6.9 PRA -- 37.3 37.5 PR -- 30.4 30.6



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Pelicans

Sabonis is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 113.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are 23rd in the league, conceding 27.4 per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 23 9 6 0 1 0 11/20/2023 31 10 10 8 0 0 0

