Will Cole Koepke Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 4?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Cole Koepke going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Koepke score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Koepke stats and insights
- Koepke is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Koepke has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.