The Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli among them, face the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Cirelli interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has a goal in three of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cirelli has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 24 games this year, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Cirelli goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 9 Points 3 3 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.