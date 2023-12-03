The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will host the UConn Huskies (4-2) after victories in eight straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up 27.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (49.9).

When it scores more than 49.9 points, UConn is 4-2.

Texas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Longhorns put up 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.

Texas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

UConn has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 91.8 points.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.9% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies make 45.4% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

UConn Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/29/2023 Oral Roberts W 112-74 Moody Center 12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center 12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center 12/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

UConn Schedule