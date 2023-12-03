Entering their Sunday, December 3 game against the New York Jets (4-7) at MetLife Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report.

In their last outing, the Falcons won 24-15 over the New Orleans Saints.

Last time out, the Jets lost 34-13 to the Miami Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Mack Hollins WR Ankle Questionable
Nathan Landman LB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice
Jake Matthews OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Mike Hughes CB Hand Questionable

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder Questionable
Breece Hall RB Hamstring Questionable
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out
Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Hardee CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Billy Turner OT Finger Limited Participation In Practice
Wes Schweitzer OL Calf Questionable
Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Sam Eguavoen LB Hip Full Participation In Practice
Israel Abanikanda RB Illness Questionable
Mekhi Becton OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Will McDonald IV DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Falcons vs. Jets Game Info

Falcons Season Insights

  • The Falcons are putting up 340.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, giving up 321.1 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are totaling 19.4 points per game offensively this year (22nd in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.1 points per game (14th) on defense.
  • Offensively, the Falcons rank 21st in the NFL with 201.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in passing yards allowed per contest (209.1).
  • On the offensive side of the ball, Atlanta has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by putting up 139.3 per game. The Falcons rank 16th on defense (112.0 rushing yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons rank 26th in the league with a -6 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (26th in the NFL) while committing 18 (21st in the NFL).

Falcons vs. Jets Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2)
  • Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Jets (+110)
  • Total: 33.5 points

