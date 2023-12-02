The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Information

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)

Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 95th 75 Points Scored 66.7 308th 141st 69 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.3 342nd 88th 14.3 Assists 11.1 324th 200th 12 Turnovers 12.2 217th

