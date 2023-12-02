The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Owls are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 200th.

The 86.3 points per game the Owls put up are 9.5 more points than the Panthers allow (76.8).

Kennesaw State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State posted 80.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.2.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Kennesaw State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% clip in road games.

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule