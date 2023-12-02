Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +122) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 26.8 points Young scores per game are 0.7 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Young averages 10.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Young has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Saturday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 19.5 points. That's 0.3 fewer than his season average of 19.8.

He has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray has made 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +104)

Saturday's points prop for Clint Capela is 10.5. That's 0.2 less than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +118)

Antetokounmpo's 29.8 points per game average is 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points per game this season, 1.0 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

