The Atlanta Hawks (6-6), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is averaging 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per game. He's also sinking 31% of his shots from the floor and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson is putting up 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 65.8% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Clint Capela is putting up 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Hawks are getting 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this year.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Malik Beasley posts 11.5 points, 2 assists and 4 boards per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 0.5 assists and 2.5 boards.

Hawks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Hawks 119.2 Points Avg. 119.9 116.8 Points Allowed Avg. 117.9 49.1% Field Goal % 47.7% 38.1% Three Point % 35.8%

