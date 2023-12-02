In this season's SEC Championship Game the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The contest has a 54.5-point over/under.

Georgia has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (eighth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (sixth-best with 15.8 points allowed per game) this year. Things have been going well for Alabama on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 35.8 points per game (17th-best) and allowing just 17.9 points per game (14th-best).

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -5.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Georgia Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bulldogs' offense play poorly, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS in total yards (506.7 total yards per game). They rank 45th on defense (330.7 total yards allowed per game).

The Bulldogs rank 40th in the FBS with 16.7 points per game allowed on defense over the last three contests, but they've really been rolling on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 14th-best with 40.3 points per game during that stretch.

Looking at Georgia's last three contests, it has posted 267.3 passing yards per game on offense (54th-ranked) and has allowed 159.3 passing yards per game on defense (50th-ranked).

Over the Bulldogs' last three games, they rank 26th in rushing offense (239.3 rushing yards per game) and -26-worst in rushing defense (171.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

Over their last three contests, the Bulldogs have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Georgia's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has gone 4-8-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 5.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Georgia has hit the over in six of its 12 games with a set total (50%).

Georgia has been the moneyline favorite a total of 11 times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Georgia has played 11 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 69.2% chance to win.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 3,500 yards (291.7 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 129 rushing yards on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 780 yards on 148 carries while finding the end zone 11 times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has piled up 644 yards on 99 attempts, scoring 10 times.

Brock Bowers' 660 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has totaled 51 receptions and six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 552 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 29 grabs have turned into 472 yards and four touchdowns.

Mykel Williams leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 11 tackles.

Tykee Smith has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 62 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions so far.

