The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET. The Blue Devils are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -12.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 148.5 points.

Georgia Tech's games this season have had an average of 146.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Georgia Tech are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Yellow Jackets have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Tech has a 16.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 4 66.7% 82.7 155.5 66.4 140.2 146.5 Georgia Tech 1 20% 72.8 155.5 73.8 140.2 145.7

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils covered the spread nine times in 22 ACC games last year.

The Yellow Jackets score 6.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Blue Devils allow (66.4).

Georgia Tech has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-4-0 2-2 4-2-0 Georgia Tech 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Georgia Tech 16-0 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 3-9 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

