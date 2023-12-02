Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 0-0 ACC) facing the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 72 169th
202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 63.6 30th
163rd 32 Rebounds 35.6 20th
133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th
105th 14 Assists 14.6 70th
24th 10 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.