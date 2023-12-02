Georgia Tech vs. Duke December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 0-0 ACC) facing the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Georgia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Javon Franklin: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miles Kelly: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deivon Smith: 8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Duke Top Players (2022-23)
- Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Duke AVG
|Duke Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|72
|169th
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|30th
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|105th
|14
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|24th
|10
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
