Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Georgia Tech matchup.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-12.5)
|148.5
|-800
|+500
|FanDuel
|Duke (-12.5)
|150.5
|-900
|+590
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- Duke has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Blue Devils' six games have hit the over.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Georgia Tech ranks 80th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 146th, a difference of 66 spots.
- Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
