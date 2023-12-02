How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: The CW
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- This season, Georgia Tech has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 31st.
- The Yellow Jackets' 72.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.4 points, Georgia Tech is 3-1.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
- At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.8.
- Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 74-71
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Duke
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
