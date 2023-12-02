The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: The CW

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • This season, Georgia Tech has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 31st.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 72.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.4 points, Georgia Tech is 3-1.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.8.
  • Georgia Tech knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UMass-Lowell L 74-71 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 Mississippi State W 67-59 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 Duke - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alabama A&M - Hank McCamish Pavilion

