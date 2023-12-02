Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) host the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) after winning three straight home games. The Owls are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 161.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Kennesaw, Georgia
- Venue: KSU Convocation Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kennesaw State
|-2.5
|161.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia State has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 161.5 points.
- Georgia State's outings this season have a 154.5-point average over/under, 7.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- Georgia State is 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- Georgia State was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Panthers have been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- Georgia State has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 161.5
|% of Games Over 161.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kennesaw State
|3
|60%
|86.3
|164
|77.1
|153.9
|154.3
|Georgia State
|3
|50%
|77.7
|164
|76.8
|153.9
|148
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends
- The Panthers score an average of 77.7 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 77.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Georgia State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 77.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kennesaw State
|2-3-0
|0-1
|5-0-0
|Georgia State
|4-2-0
|1-1
|4-2-0
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kennesaw State
|Georgia State
|15-1
|Home Record
|10-9
|10-6
|Away Record
|0-11
|8-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-11-0
|11-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-9-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.1
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.