How to Watch Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) will host the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40%).
- Georgia State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 15th.
- The Panthers score an average of 77.7 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 77.1 the Owls give up.
- When it scores more than 77.1 points, Georgia State is 2-1.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia State scored more points at home (69.1 per game) than away (61.7) last season.
- At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia State drained fewer triples away (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|W 88-77
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 93-90
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 65-57
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Middle Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
