The Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) will host the Georgia State Panthers (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40%).

Georgia State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Panthers are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 15th.

The Panthers score an average of 77.7 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 77.1 the Owls give up.

When it scores more than 77.1 points, Georgia State is 2-1.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia State scored more points at home (69.1 per game) than away (61.7) last season.

At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.1).

Beyond the arc, Georgia State drained fewer triples away (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule