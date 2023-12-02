Saturday's contest that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 79, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-7.6)

Jacksonville (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Georgia Southern's record against the spread so far this season is 1-5-0, while Jacksonville's is 3-2-0. The Eagles are 3-3-0 and the Dolphins are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -119 scoring differential, falling short by 17 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game to rank 302nd in college basketball and are allowing 85.1 per contest to rank 355th in college basketball.

Georgia Southern records 27.4 rebounds per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 34.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.5 boards per game.

Georgia Southern knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (235th in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 its opponents make while shooting 40.4% from deep.

The Eagles rank 322nd in college basketball with 84.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 354th in college basketball defensively with 105.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Georgia Southern has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15 per game (347th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (104th in college basketball).

