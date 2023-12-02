The 2023 college football postseason slate has exciting matchups in store, including those involving Georgia schools. Among those games is the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-5.5)

