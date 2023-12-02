Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you reside in Fulton County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheeler High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 1
- Location: East Point, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Forsyth High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside Christian Academy at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cross Keys High School at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles R. Drew Charter School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
