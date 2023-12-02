Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Columbia County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Columbia County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dominion Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
