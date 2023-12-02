When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Brayden Point light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

On the power play, Point has accumulated six goals and seven assists.

Point's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

